UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $115,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,606,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $412.09. 30,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.