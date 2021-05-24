Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

U opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

