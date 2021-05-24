Universal (UVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $60.32 on Monday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

