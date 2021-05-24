University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires 179,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Taysha Gene Therapies comprises 26.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 5.76% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $44,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSHA. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00.

Shares of TSHA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,225. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

