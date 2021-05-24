UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $17.39 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

