Upfiring Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2,737.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

