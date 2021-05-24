urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Purchases $79,500.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy bought 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jim Dennedy bought 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy bought 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

Shares of UGRO opened at $8.17 on Monday. urban-gro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

