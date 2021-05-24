US Bancorp DE Acquires 797 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.78 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

