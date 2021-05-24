US Bancorp DE Has $173,000 Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,023.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.