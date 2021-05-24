US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $124.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

