V-ID Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00990114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.94 or 0.10512044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00084937 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

