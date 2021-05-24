Valerie Kay Sells 2,346 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.90. 2,582,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

