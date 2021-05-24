Valerie Kay Sells 2,346 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.90. 2,582,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit