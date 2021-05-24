Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $21.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.51 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

