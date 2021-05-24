Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,345.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,994.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

