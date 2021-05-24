Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $63.02 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

