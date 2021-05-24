Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $214.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $147.97 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.