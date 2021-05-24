Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $223.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

