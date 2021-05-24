Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.