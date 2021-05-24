Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $195.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

