Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 9010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

