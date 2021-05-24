Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.43

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 9010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit