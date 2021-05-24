Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.