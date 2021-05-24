Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

