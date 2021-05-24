Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $67,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.16. 41,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.