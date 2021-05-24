Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 319,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

