Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Cut by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $142.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.