Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33,345.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 196,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

