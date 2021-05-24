Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $272.27. 8,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

