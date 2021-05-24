Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $385.37. 133,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

