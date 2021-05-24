Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

