Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

