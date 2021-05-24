Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

