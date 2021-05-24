Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 958.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 345,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

