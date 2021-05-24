Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

4/14/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.35 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

