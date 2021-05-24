Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

