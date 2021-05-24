Vidya Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 53% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,254,788 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

