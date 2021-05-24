Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HSBC

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

