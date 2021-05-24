Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Approximately 1,112,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,467,311 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $21.07.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.