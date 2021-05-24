Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $229.69. The company had a trading volume of 68,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. The firm has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

