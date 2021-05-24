Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,539,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,384,538,000 after buying an additional 295,217 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 43,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. The firm has a market cap of $447.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

