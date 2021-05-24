Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head to Head Analysis

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.01 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.18 GeoPark $393.69 million 2.29 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -19.16

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% GeoPark -37.77% 14.07% -6.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 4 0 2.80

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats Vista Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

