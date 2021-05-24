Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vontier by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

