Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock remained flat at $$24.98 during trading on Monday. 5,534,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,422. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 945.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

