Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $7.10 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $4.19 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00374814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00191035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.31 or 0.00886095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.