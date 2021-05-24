Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 790.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 304,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,955,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

