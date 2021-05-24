Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.90” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.32).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.06.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

