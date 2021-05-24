WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.