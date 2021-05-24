WD Rutherford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.59. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

