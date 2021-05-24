WD Rutherford LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $152.01. 14,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

