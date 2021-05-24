WD Rutherford LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $590.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

