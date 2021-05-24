WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $237.58. 73,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

